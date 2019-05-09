99 Bottles Is Your New Downtown Beer Bar

Sarasota beer aficionados have a new hangout: Mark Tuchman opened 99 Bottles four weeks ago at 1445 Second St., in downtown Sarasota right near Whole Foods Market. Tuchman previously owned Mr. Beery's in Gulf Gate. 99 Bottles is a fashionable space, with dozens of beers on tap and several wines offered by the glass, plus a tidy selection of bar snacks. Looking for a fun, new after-work meetup spot? Head here.