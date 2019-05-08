Southeastern Guide Dogs Film Named a “Best of the Best” Winner at Brand Film Festival in New York

Five films were awarded Best of the Best honors at the 2019 Brand Film Festival in New York recently, including the four-minute animated short Pip, created for Southeastern Guide Dogs​ in Palmetto. Produced with Tongal and Studio Kimchi, Pip was chosen as one of the “most artistic, creative and effective branded content films, from YouTube videos to long-form documentaries,” according to the Brand Film Festival website.

The real-life Pip. Image: Courtesy Photo

Pip is the heartwarming tale of a puppy who is small in stature but has a big heart—and the desire to overcome obstacles and become a Southeastern Guide Dogs dog. The film helps tell the story of the organization, which provides guide dogs for the visually impaired and veterans with disabilities, giving independence, dignity and freedom.

To date, Pip is rapidly approaching 192 million aggregate views online, and has been winning numerous other awards and screenings in film festivals around the country.