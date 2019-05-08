Sales Exceed $26 Million for Stock Signature Homes in Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota

The great room of Stock Signature Homes' Gardenia model. Image: Courtesy Photo

Stock Signature Homes, the luxury homebuilding division of Stock Development, has exceeded $26 million in sales, including models, inventory homes and to-be-built homes along with builder lot sales. Particularly notable sales included the two Stock Signature Homes in Esplanade at Lakewood Ranch, the Gardenia and the Margo. Sold furnished, the Gardenia model was listed for $1,296,990 and the Margo was listed for $1,299,990.

In the Lakewood Ranch area, Stock Signature Homes has luxury models and numerous move-in ready homes available throughout.