Ringling College Unveils 'You Have Arrived' Installation at Sarasota Airport

The Ringling College of Art and Design installation at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Image: Courtesy Photo

Ringling College of Art and Design has unveiled its “You Have Arrived” campaign at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport's Carousel 3.

Resulting from a partnership between the college and the airport, the installation features 75 feet of Ringling College-branded wall space, a 98-inch 4K monitor playing Ringling College digital content, and five feet of illuminated tension fabric signage. Proprietary branding features the introductory statement, “You have arrived. So have we,” and finishes with the end tag, “First in mind in art and design.”

The installation is in place for 12 months. Over the course of that year, the college will be leveraging additional opportunities to showcase student work and achievements through new technologies such as image mapping and projection.

Project contributors include Ringling College’s communications and digital strategies team, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport’s James Scheller, and designer Rachel Damond.