Here's Everything You Can Do In Sarasota On Mother's Day

Mattison's Forty-One, Riverwalk Grille and City Grille will all be serving a Mother's Day brunch buffet. From made-to-order omelets to stuffed French toast, each restaurant promises to bring a delicious culinary experience for Mom. Brunch at Mattison's Forty-One and Riverwalk Grille starts at 10 a.m., while Mattison's City Grille's brunch begins at 11 a.m. Buffet prices vary by location.

Brick's is hosting Sunday brunch bright and early at 9:30 a.m. The menu features cinnamon French toast with brûléed banana, a smoked veggie frittata and more. The first 50 brunch reservations will receive a complimentary entree; reserve your spot by calling (941) 993-1435.

For the spiritually minded mother or mother figure in your life, Prana Yoga and Healing Center is hosting Mother's Day kirtan—"kirtan" being a Sanskrit word that means "narrating, reciting, telling, describing" an idea or story. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.; chanting, singing and dance will be followed by a veggie potluck. Prana asks for a $10 donation from each attendee.

This Sunday, Mote is offering free admission to all moms who enter with an accompanying child. Learn about ocean ecosystems and view marine life up-close all day starting at 10 a.m. Find more information here.

Moviegoers, rejoice: whether it's the Aretha Franklin biopic Amazing Grace or the historical drama The Chaperone, each mom entering Burns Court Cinema on Mother's Day will receive a free small popcorn. Film tickets can be purchased here.

Marina Jack is back with its annual Mother's Day brunch offering. Starting at 10 a.m. in the main dining room, brunch is served for $40.95 a pop. Reservations can be made by calling (941) 365-4232.

The Sarasota Modern is hosting brunch at its on-site restaurant, Rudolph's. Starting at 7 a.m., mothers will receive half-off on brunch and complimentary mimosas. Reservations can be made here.

Boca's brunch menu is back with a special Mother's Day twist. Starting at 9:30 a.m., brunch comes with $15 bottomless mimosas and $20 bottomless Bloody Marys. Reservations can be made at (941) 256-3565.

Michael's on East is catering this brunch at Selby Gardens this weekend. Starting at 10:30 a.m., this view of the botanical gardens comes with omelettes made to order and a dessert bar. While the event is currently sold out, it's worth trying to make get on the waitlist—call (941) 366-5731.