27th Annual Letter Carriers’ Food Drive Will Benefit All Faiths Food Bank

This Saturday, before regular mail delivery, local residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable food items near their mail boxes as part of the National Association of Letter Carriers' (NALC) 27th annual food drive.

The NALC's is the country’s largest single-day food drive, providing residents with an easy way to donate food to others in need. It will be held in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states, the District of Colombia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam.

In Sarasota, donations will benefit All Faiths Food Bank. All Faiths staff and volunteers will be set up at different drop-off locations ready to load trucks that will take donations back to the food bank. At the food bank, additional volunteers and staff will sort and arrange food in the warehouse to help prepare for distribution.