Summer Sizzlers Heat Up the Stage at the Players Centre for Performing Arts

It’s a tradition at the Players Centre for Performing Arts to keep the theater coming during the summer with its Summer Sizzler Series. And, for fans of Italian food as well as entertainment, it’s also a tradition to offer subscribers three $10 gift certificates to Caragiulos restaurant when they sign up.

All three shows can be seen for $45; single tickets are $18 each. Here’s the lineup.

The summer season kicks off with Nora and Delia Ephron’s Love, Loss & What I Wore, a frequently produced hit that uses clothing, accessories and the memories they evoke to tell funny, poignant stories of women’s experiences. Shows are June 12, 13-15, 20-22, 16 and 23.

Get ready to travel back to the swinging ‘60s with Shout! The Mod Musical, where five women of varying ages are seeking advice for their love lives while singing hits like “Downtown,” “Goldfinger” and “To Sir With Love” and wearing outrageously colorful, mod clothing. Shows July 10, 11-13, 18-20 and 14 and 21.

Rounding out the three-play subscription is one of the biggest comedy hits ever, Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple, once again teaming slob Oscar and neatnik Felix as reluctant roommates. That’s onstage Aug. 14, 15-17, 22-24 and 18 and 25.

Not part of the subscription but another summer show at the Players is the company’s New Play Festival winner, the premiere of Wonder of Our Stage, July 23-28. This blend of science fiction and historical drama asks the question: What if William Shakespeare was a robot/automaton created at the command of Queen Elizabeth? Think about it. Written by director-playwright-educator Monica Cross.

For more info, call 365-2494 or visit theplayers.org.