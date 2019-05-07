  1. Home & Real Estate
Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Announces New Associates

Jessika Arman, Tiffany Briggs and Beryl Olivit have joined the company.

By Staff 5/7/2019 at 10:54am

Beryl Olivit

Image: Courtesy Photo

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the following associates have affiliated with the company’s Sarasota area office locations: Jessika Arman, St. Armands, Sarasota; Tiffany Briggs, Lakewood Ranch; Beryl Olivit, St. Armands, Sarasota; and Amy Royall, The Plaza, Sarasota. 

“We are very happy to welcome these new associates to Premier Sotheby’s International Realty,” says Judy Green, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty chief executive officer. “Their real estate industry experience, deep knowledge of the Sarasota region and commitment to excellent customer service lead to making clients for life. We are so pleased to work with these talented associates.”

