Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Announces Tourism Award Recipients

The Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (BACVB) has announced the recipients of the 2019 Champions in Tourism Awards. Now in their ninth year, the awards were established to recognize individuals who have contributed to Bradenton's tourism and visitation industry.

The annual Tourism Ambassador Award—honoring an individual who represents the destination positively, engages in promoting and supporting area visitation and who has provided the best possible visitor experience—was presented to Liza Kubik. Kubik currently serves as board director for Sarasota-Manatee Originals and is the former director of marketing and events at Seafood Shack Marina Bar & Grill

The third annual Ed Hunzeker Hospitality Leadership Award was presented by the award’s namesake and first-ever recipient, former County Administrator Ed Hunzeker, to Manatee Performing Arts Center (MPAC) CEO Janene Ameck.

“Both recipients work tirelessly behind the scenes to exceed expectations for the Bradenton Area visitor and have dedicated their careers to the visitor experience,” said BACVB executive director Elliott Falcione. “Janene works day in and out to provide diverse and enriching opportunities for the entertainment and education of visitors and Liza is committed to crafting and delivering the consummate hospitality message on behalf of the entire culinary scene of our destination. I am thrilled to publicly acknowledge and thank them both for their leadership and on-going support of our efforts and initiatives.”