Rosemary Square to Host 'Overtown Heritage Day' and Grand Opening Celebration on May 19

Rosemary Square will host an Overtown Heritage Day and grand opening celebration on Sunday, May 19, from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with a day of performances, speakers, food, festivities, and children's activities. The schedule includes a rededication ceremony of the “First Black Community” historic marker, a ribbon-cutting for the mixed-use Rosemary Square development, and performances by the Sarasota Ballet School, Sarasota Contemporary Dance, The Arnold Simenson Players Studio, Booker High Jazz Ensemble, and the combined choirs of Bethlehem Bible Church and Payne Chapel A. M. E. Church. Speakers include Vickie Oldham, director of Newtown Alive; Sarasota City Commissioner Shelli Freeland Eddie; former three-term mayor of Sarasota Freddie Atkins; and Jonathan Parks, AIA, architect of Rosemary Square. The keynote speakers are Elihu and Carolyn Brayboy, owners of Chief’s Creole Cafe in St. Pete.