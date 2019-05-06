J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. Breaks Ground on New Dental Education Facility

A rendering of the new education facility. Image: Courtesy Photo

J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp., a Venice-based commercial construction company, recently broke ground on an 1,800-square-foot state-of-the-art educational facility for Dr. John Russo, a private practice periodontist at Russo Periodontics and director of Russo Seminars.

Now underway, the project will include classroom-style seating for more than 35 clinicians seeking to continue their education through lectures and hands-on courses, as well as the ability to view live GPS-guided surgeries via audio and video feeds.

The new education building will also act as the new home of the Sarasota Dental Hygiene Study Club, as well as the Silver King Study Club, a group of general dentists and specialists who meet once a month for continuing education. The facility will live stream dental procedures from the Russo Periodontics dental office to the education building, allowing the audience to view procedures performed on patients in real time.

In August 2019, the commercial construction team will also perform a complete renovation of Dr. Russo’s 3,110-square-foot office, which opened in 2000. The office makeover will include a surgical suite with the latest state-of-the-art equipment and audio-visual technology streamed to the educational center, as well as interior aesthetic updates, such as new flooring, wall coverings, cabinetry, electrical, plumbing and air conditioning system improvements.