New Report Details 'Unprecedented' Natural Decline

Nature is declining globally at rates unprecedented in human history—and the rate of species extinctions is accelerating, with grave impacts on people around the world now likely, warns a landmark new report from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).

The report finds that around 1 million animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction, many within decades—more than ever before in human history.

Compiled by 145 expert authors from 50 countries over the past three years, with input from another 310 contributing authors, the report assesses changes over the past five decades, providing a comprehensive picture of the relationship between economic development pathways and their impacts on nature. It also offers a range of possible scenarios for the coming decades. To view the full report, click here.