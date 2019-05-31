Southside Elementary Receives Annual Donation for Junior Achievement 'BizTowns'

Eric Baird (left), president of Baird, Inc. and founder of the Gail Baird Foundation, and Southside Elementary principal Jennifer Nzeza (right) present a donation check to Southside fifth grade students on May 8. Image: Courtesy Photo

Fifth grade students attending Southside Elementary will be participating in Junior Achievement’s “Biz Town” in the years ahead thanks to a $20,000 annual donation from Eric Baird of Baird Inc. and the Gail Baird Foundation. Both organizations are fully underwriting the costs for ongoing student participation in the program, which introduces fifth graders to economic concepts, workplace skills, and personal and business finances in a student-sized town built just for them. Students work together to create business plans, calculate operating costs, design a marketing campaign, apply for jobs, vote for city officials, and explore careers. During their time at JA BizTown, students operate a simulated economy and take on the challenge of running businesses as Biztown citizens.

Founded in 2012, the Gail Baird Foundation’s mission is to support initiatives committed to researching, increasing awareness, and curing ovarian cancer while continuing Gail Baird’s efforts to provide opportunities for aspiring female entrepreneurs and enrich the lives of seniors and veterans.