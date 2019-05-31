Andrew Tanner Joins Peter G. Laughlin Group

Andrew Tanner Image: Courtesy Photo

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that Andrew Tanner has joined the Peter G. Laughlin Group. Tanner has a varied background: early in his career, he established multiple European, family-run, handmade clothing houses in New York, presenting them to the likes of Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus. In collaboration with Italian sartorial artisans, he dressed renowned film stars and Wall Street movers and shakers. After moving to Sarasota, Tanner shifted his professional focus toward renewable energy and sustainable building, founding and operating a national solar design and installation company and providing solar energy solutions to luxury homes. He will be located at Sotheby's downtown Sarasota office, 50 Central Ave., Suite 110.