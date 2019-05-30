Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 30-June 5

Angelo Xiang Yu Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

June 1-22

Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition winner Angelo Xiang Yu and Music Festival artistic director Jeffrey Kahane kick off the three-week festival in a special concert featuring Brahms’ three Sonatas for Violin and Piano. More than a dozen concerts follow through June 22; get all the details here.

Savor Sarasota

June 1-14

Lots of longtime favorite restaurants, and 16 new ones, too, are participating in the annual Savor Sarasota—offering $16 multicourse lunches and $32 dinners that show off their culinary skills and thrills.

Thru June 9

Calling all baby boomers for this lively journey through the music of your youth, from Elvis Presley to The Beatles to the Rolling Stones and more. In FST’s Court Cabaret. Lots more going on at FST this summer; here's a sneak peek.

May 31-June 30

A regional premiere by playwright Eleanor Burgess. Things get heated when a college student is called into her professor’s office to discuss her paper about slavery’s effect on the American Revolution.

May 31

The Opera House opens it summer series of timeless movies shown on the big screen with David Lean’s epic 1965 film about the Russian Revolution, Doctor Zhivago.