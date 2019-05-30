  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 30-June 5

Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week and the Sarasota Music Festival begin, and more.

By Ilene Denton 5/30/2019 at 12:50pm

Angelo Xiang Yu

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

Sarasota Music Festival

June 1-22

Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition winner Angelo Xiang Yu and Music Festival artistic director Jeffrey Kahane kick off the three-week festival in a special concert featuring Brahms’ three Sonatas for Violin and Piano. More than a dozen concerts follow through June 22; get all the details here. 

Image: Christine Siracusa

Savor Sarasota

June 1-14

Lots of longtime favorite restaurants, and 16 new ones, too, are participating in the annual Savor Sarasota—offering $16 multicourse lunches and $32 dinners that show off their culinary skills and thrills. 

Image: Matthew Holler

The Wonder Years at FST Cabaret

Thru June 9

Calling all baby boomers for this lively journey through the music of your youth, from Elvis Presley to The Beatles to the Rolling Stones and more. In FST’s Court Cabaret. Lots more going on at FST this summer; here's a sneak peek.

Image: Jack Cooper

Urbanite Theatre presents The Niceties

May 31-June 30

A regional premiere by playwright Eleanor Burgess. Things get heated when a college student is called into her professor’s office to discuss her paper about slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. 

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Opera House

Classic Movies at the Opera House: Doctor Zhivago

May 31

The Opera House opens it summer series of timeless movies shown on the big screen with David Lean’s epic 1965 film about the Russian Revolution, Doctor Zhivago.

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Film

Classic Movies at the Opera House: Doctor Zhivago

$12 Sarasota Opera House

Featuring timeless films shown on the big screen in the historic Opera House.

Theater

Urbanite Theatre presents "The Niceties"

Urbanite Theatre

A regional premiere by playwright Eleanor Burgess centering on a college student called into her professor’s office to discuss her paper about slavery’s effect on the American Revolution.

Classical Music

Sarasota Music Festival Opening Concert: Brahms' Violin

From $30 Holley Hall

Angelo Xiang Yu, Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition winner, and Festival Music Director Jeffrey Kahane perform Brahms' three Sonatas for Violin and Piano.

Eat & Drink

Review

Sage Brings New Energy to a Historic Downtown Address

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Summertime and the Living is Easy

Five Reasons to Love Sarasota Summers

05/30/2019 By Staff

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

One of a Kind

Here's What Makes the Piada, an Italian Street Food, So Special

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Asolo Rep Serves Up a Satisfying Sweeney Todd

05/05/2019 By Kay Kipling

Best of Sarasota

The Best of Sarasota 2019

05/06/2019

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 30-June 5

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

It's Lit

Bookstore1 Sarasota Wants to Celebrate Walt Whitman's 200th Birthday With You

05/30/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Summertime and the Living is Easy

Five Reasons to Love Sarasota Summers

05/30/2019 By Staff

Essential Intelligence

USRowing Nationals Returns to Sarasota

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Gift Guide

Our Fashion Blogger Rounds Up the Best Gifts for Mother's Day

05/06/2019 By Heather Saba

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spa

Infrashape, a Wellness Spa, Opens in South Sarasota

05/16/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Architectural Thoroughbred

The Home Where Walter Farley Wrote the Black Stallion Books is Finally For Sale

04/29/2019 By Robert Plunket

Home View

What $335,000, $730,000 and $7.4 Million Will Buy You in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Awards

Ringling College Students Recognized in National Lighting Design Competition

05/30/2019 By Staff

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Dig In

Plant Some Seeds at One of Sarasota’s Eight Community Gardens

05/30/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Jobs

CareerEdge Awards Workforce Funding to Local Employers

05/30/2019 By Staff

It's Lit

Bookstore1 Sarasota Wants to Celebrate Walt Whitman's 200th Birthday With You

05/30/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Education

New College of Florida Names First Archimedes Scholars

05/30/2019 By Staff

Guiding Light

Southeastern Guide Dogs Is Looking for Puppy Raisers

05/30/2019 By Staff

Leadership

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Fall 2019 Executive Academy Is Open for Registration

05/30/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Grand Hotels

Step Back in Time for a Luxurious Stay in America’s Oldest City

05/27/2019 By Susan Burns

Health & Fitness

Health

Sarasota's RPS Diagnostics Merges With California Company

05/29/2019 By Staff

Bionic Sight

A Local Ophthalmologist Uses New Technology to Restore Vision in Patients With Dry Macular Degeneration

05/29/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Just Move

A New Book Highlights the Benefits of Fitness After 50

05/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Safety First

Sarasota County Encourages Water Safety for Children and Families

05/24/2019 By Staff

Skincare

May 26 Is National 'Don't Fry Day'—a Reminder to Take Care of Our Skin

05/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe