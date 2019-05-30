Weekend Planner
Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 30-June 5
Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week and the Sarasota Music Festival begin, and more.
Sarasota Music Festival
June 1-22
Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition winner Angelo Xiang Yu and Music Festival artistic director Jeffrey Kahane kick off the three-week festival in a special concert featuring Brahms’ three Sonatas for Violin and Piano. More than a dozen concerts follow through June 22; get all the details here.
Savor Sarasota
June 1-14
Lots of longtime favorite restaurants, and 16 new ones, too, are participating in the annual Savor Sarasota—offering $16 multicourse lunches and $32 dinners that show off their culinary skills and thrills.
The Wonder Years at FST Cabaret
Thru June 9
Calling all baby boomers for this lively journey through the music of your youth, from Elvis Presley to The Beatles to the Rolling Stones and more. In FST’s Court Cabaret. Lots more going on at FST this summer; here's a sneak peek.
Urbanite Theatre presents The Niceties
May 31-June 30
A regional premiere by playwright Eleanor Burgess. Things get heated when a college student is called into her professor’s office to discuss her paper about slavery’s effect on the American Revolution.
Classic Movies at the Opera House: Doctor Zhivago
May 31
The Opera House opens it summer series of timeless movies shown on the big screen with David Lean’s epic 1965 film about the Russian Revolution, Doctor Zhivago.