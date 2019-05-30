What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

11555 Okaloosa Drive Image: Courtesy Photo

$335,990

11555 Okaloosa Drive, Venice

This Tidewater B is a 1,524-square-foot twin villa in Grand Palm, Neal Communities’ massive new master-planned community in North Port that will eventually contain nearly 2,000 residences. Note to baseball fans: It’s a stone’s throw from the Atlanta Braves’ new spring training park. Neal Communities, (941) 200-0855

615 River Crane St. Image: Courtesy Photo

$580,000

615 River Crane St., Bradenton

Heritage Harbour, a 2,500-acre master-planned community off State Road 64 in east Manatee County, is home to this four-bedroom, three-bath Bayhill model built in 2007 by Lennar, with lake and golf course views. David Short, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, (941) 961-3995

1818 N. Lake Shore Drive Image: Courtesy Photo

$1,995,000

1818 N. Lake Shore Drive, Sarasota

Villa Lidia, a stately, nearly 6,000-square-foot Mediterranean home built in 2004, is located in one of Sarasota’s poshest West of Trail neighborhoods, Oyster Bay Estates. Kim Ogilvie, Michael Saunders & Company, (941) 376-1717