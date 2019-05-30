Ringling College Students Recognized in National Lighting Design Competition

Ringling College winner Niki Alese's design. Image: Courtesy Photo

Eaton Lighting has announced the student winners of its 42nd Annual SOURCE Awards, including overall winner Niki Alese and honorable mentions Jasmine (Seoyeon) Jang and Redmond Watson, each from Ringling College of Art and Design. Winners were recognized on May 20 at LightFair International 2019 in Philadelphia. The annual competition, which began in 1977, focuses on furthering the understanding, knowledge and function of lighting as a primary element in design. Submissions were open to students from across the United States, and entries were judged on the blending of aesthetics and creative achievement while meeting project constraints and design concept goals.

Alese was honored for her conceptual lighting restaurant project called Fresh Market. Jang was recognized for her conceptual teahouse lighting project titled Glee Tea, and Watson for his conceptual stylish nightclub lighting project titled Club Nox Lux. All three students were under the instruction of Ringling professor Seongwoo Nam, IDEC, LEED-AP, MIES, KIA.