Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

Hat Pack

Janessa Leone’s Marcell fedora is super-stylish and easy to pack. The foldable, durable straw hat can be rolled to fit into any space in your suitcase. Then, when you take it out, it pops right back into shape. The perfect accessory? We think so. $207 at INfluence Style, 474 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, or 8141 Lakewood Ranch Main St., N-102, Lakewood Ranch, influencestyle.com

To the Hilt

Sarasota-based skincare company House of Hilt is quickly making a name for itself thanks to its plant-based, cruelty-free, nontoxic products that actually work. Now the brand has released travel sizes of some of its most popular items, including cleansers, exfoliants and moisturizers, making taking care of your skin as you travel a breeze. Available in three options for $58, houseofhilt.com

Wrap Star

These colorful ruffled wraps, from L. Boutique’s in-house brand, are an easy-to-add accessory to any basic outfit—and they double as the softest-ever personal blanket for long flights. Made from 100 percent cashmere, they’re an essential statement piece. $478, L.Boutique, 556 S. Pineapple Ave, Sarasota, (941) 906-1350, lboutiques.com

Luggage for Life

Looking for luggage you’ll keep forever? Look no farther than Steamline. The designs are a throwback to vintage steamer suitcases, but completely modernized thanks to silver hardware, wheels and a ripstop cover to prevent scratches and tears. We’re partial to the Botanist collection in pink, which features a cheerful botanical palm print inside and on coordinating accessories. From $450, steamlineluggage.com