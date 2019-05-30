Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

Unconditional Surrender Image: John Pirman

The 25-foot tall Unconditional Surrender statue by artist Seward Johnson has become one of the more popular (and controversial) sightseeing attractions in downtown Sarasota. The sculpture, on the Sarasota bayfront, is based on a famous photo taken on V-J day in Times Square in 1945. Rather than tourists posing in front of the enormous couple kissing, this seagull decided to take in the sights for a change.