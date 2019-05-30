Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Fall 2019 Executive Academy Is Open for Registration

Applications are open for Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance's Fall 2019 Executive Academy. The series is a six-phase leadership training experience created by the Business Alliance and Game on Nation, a local company that offers training in leadership, communication, workplace culture and team-building. Attendees will meet on Friday afternoons throughout the fall beginning August 16. Tuition is $1,200 and applicants must be a member of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance to participate. For more information, click here.