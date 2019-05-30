  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

Leadership

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Fall 2019 Executive Academy Is Open for Registration

The deadline for applications is Friday, June 28.

By Staff 5/30/2019 at 11:37am

Image: Shutterstock

Applications are open for Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance's Fall 2019 Executive Academy. The series is a six-phase leadership training experience created by the Business Alliance and Game on Nation, a local company that offers training in leadership, communication, workplace culture and team-building. Attendees will meet on Friday afternoons throughout the fall beginning August 16. Tuition is $1,200 and applicants must be a member of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance to participate. For more information, click here

Filed under
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, Leadership
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Sage Brings New Energy to a Historic Downtown Address

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Summertime and the Living is Easy

Five Reasons to Love Sarasota Summers

05/30/2019 By Staff

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

One of a Kind

Here's What Makes the Piada, an Italian Street Food, So Special

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Asolo Rep Serves Up a Satisfying Sweeney Todd

05/05/2019 By Kay Kipling

Best of Sarasota

The Best of Sarasota 2019

05/06/2019

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 30-June 5

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

It's Lit

Bookstore1 Sarasota Wants to Celebrate Walt Whitman's 200th Birthday With You

05/30/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Summertime and the Living is Easy

Five Reasons to Love Sarasota Summers

05/30/2019 By Staff

Essential Intelligence

USRowing Nationals Returns to Sarasota

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Gift Guide

Our Fashion Blogger Rounds Up the Best Gifts for Mother's Day

05/06/2019 By Heather Saba

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spa

Infrashape, a Wellness Spa, Opens in South Sarasota

05/16/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Architectural Thoroughbred

The Home Where Walter Farley Wrote the Black Stallion Books is Finally For Sale

04/29/2019 By Robert Plunket

Home View

What $335,000, $730,000 and $7.4 Million Will Buy You in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Awards

Ringling College Students Recognized in National Lighting Design Competition

05/30/2019 By Staff

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Dig In

Plant Some Seeds at One of Sarasota’s Eight Community Gardens

05/30/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Jobs

CareerEdge Awards Workforce Funding to Local Employers

05/30/2019 By Staff

It's Lit

Bookstore1 Sarasota Wants to Celebrate Walt Whitman's 200th Birthday With You

05/30/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Education

New College of Florida Names First Archimedes Scholars

05/30/2019 By Staff

Guiding Light

Southeastern Guide Dogs Is Looking for Puppy Raisers

05/30/2019 By Staff

Leadership

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Fall 2019 Executive Academy Is Open for Registration

05/30/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Grand Hotels

Step Back in Time for a Luxurious Stay in America’s Oldest City

05/27/2019 By Susan Burns

Health & Fitness

Health

Sarasota's RPS Diagnostics Merges With California Company

05/29/2019 By Staff

Bionic Sight

A Local Ophthalmologist Uses New Technology to Restore Vision in Patients With Dry Macular Degeneration

05/29/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Just Move

A New Book Highlights the Benefits of Fitness After 50

05/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Safety First

Sarasota County Encourages Water Safety for Children and Families

05/24/2019 By Staff

Skincare

May 26 Is National 'Don't Fry Day'—a Reminder to Take Care of Our Skin

05/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe