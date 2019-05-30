Leadership
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Fall 2019 Executive Academy Is Open for Registration
The deadline for applications is Friday, June 28.
Applications are open for Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance's Fall 2019 Executive Academy. The series is a six-phase leadership training experience created by the Business Alliance and Game on Nation, a local company that offers training in leadership, communication, workplace culture and team-building. Attendees will meet on Friday afternoons throughout the fall beginning August 16. Tuition is $1,200 and applicants must be a member of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance to participate. For more information, click here.