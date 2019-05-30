Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

Kids race for fun and a ribbon. Image: Courtesy Photo

It wouldn’t be summer without the county-sponsored family beach runs Tuesday nights at Siesta Beach (gather at the pavilion near the playground); and Wednesday nights at Brohard Beach, near the fishing pier, in Venice. Hundreds of families turn out for the free weekly one-mile fun runs through July 30 and 31. Every finisher gets a ribbon. Registration starts at 5:30, and they’re off and running at 6:30 p.m.