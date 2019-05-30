Flashback: Sarasota's Sun Debs

Sarasota's Sun Debs Image: Courtesy Sarasota County Historical Resources

Starting in 1949, young, single women in Sarasota (14-24) could be selected to pose for photographs the city used to tout its beaches, both locally and nationally. They received basic model training—instruction in the proper posture, the right way to walk, grooming and posing techniques and “the social graces”—and were often grouped in bathing suits in settings like the late lamented Lido Casino. After being inactive for a few years, the concept was revived in 1959, giving a fresh new generation of girls the chance to make history. Perhaps your mother—or grandmother—was among them.