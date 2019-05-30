Five Reasons to Love Sarasota Summers

When the temps go up, theater curtains here still do, too, but offering more lighthearted fare. Time to sit back and relax with shows like Dog Days Theatre’s laughs-filled Theophilus North and Harbor and Florida Studio Theatre’s nostalgia-themed musical Come Together: When the ’60s Met the ’70s.

Driving across Ringling Bridge is a breeze again, so enjoy the gorgeous view and head back to St. Armands Circle where you’ll find ample parking, if not on the circle, then in the brand-new parking garage. You can shop, have dinner, grab an ice cream and watch the sunset on North Lido.

Forget about booking dinner reservations. You can just show up at even the most elite eateries and expect to get a table with a minimal wait. The only drawback? It might be too hot and sticky to sit outside.

Hotels and condos often slash their rates during the slow months. Take advantage by booking a mini-staycation and living like a tourist for a long weekend or even a week. Just be sure to pack sunscreen.

Boating’s a cinch in the summer; just like those Michigan drivers on Tamiami Trail who leave after Easter, the Intracoastal Waterway is less traveled—and a lot safer.