  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

Awards

Sarasota Chamber’s Leadership Program to Honor Outstanding Leaders at Awards Luncheon

The awards will take place Tuesday, May 7.

By Staff 5/3/2019 at 3:32pm

Image: Shutterstock

Leadership Sarasota County, a program of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will honor six outstanding leaders at the annual Celebrate Outstanding Leadership Awards on Tuesday, May 7, at 11:30 a.m. at Art Ovation Hotel. This event will honor influential graduates of the Leadership Sarasota County program in three categories: Lifetime of Leadership, Impact In Action and Leadership Sarasota Dedication.

David Lafferty, Leadership Class of 2013, and Eileen Sarris, Leadership Class of 2000, will be honored with the “Leadership Sarasota Dedication” Award.

Charlie Bailey, Leadership Class of 2001, and Rick Hughes, Leadership Class of 1999, will be honored for the “Impact In Action” Award.

Carol Butera, Leadership Class of 1978, and Michele Grimes, Leadership Class of 1990 will be honored with the “Lifetime of Leadership” Award. 

These recipients were nominated by fellow Leadership Sarasota County Alumni members.

Filed under
Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, Leadership
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Sage Brings New Energy to a Historic Downtown Address

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Lettuce eat

Trend Report: The Kale Caesar

05/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Sunday Fun Day

What to Do in Sarasota on Cinco De Mayo

05/01/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Philly Flair

You'll Find Real-Deal Cheesesteaks at Gentile Bros. on the South Trail

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tel Aviv in a Truck

Spice Boys Brings Modern Israeli Food to Sarasota

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Star Power

Charlie Barnett, Star of Netflix’s Russian Doll, Launched His Career in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 2-8

05/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Selby Gardens Announces Its 2020 Exhibition

05/01/2019 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Girls Inc. 31st Annual Celebration Luncheon

05/01/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Stayin' Alive

Florida is the Deadliest State in the Nation for Bicyclists. An Expert Tells Us Why

05/01/2019 By Isaac Eger

Sunday Fun Day

What to Do in Sarasota on Cinco De Mayo

05/01/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Gear Up!

Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Best of Sarasota 2019

Our Editors' Picks for the Best New Restaurants, Shopping and Services in Sarasota-Manatee

04/30/2019 By Susan Burns, Cooper Levey-Baker, Megan McDonald, Kay Kipling, Ilene Denton, and Giulia Heyward

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Influence Style Launches Private Label

04/25/2019 By Megan McDonald

Glow Getter

10 Products for Glowing Summer Skin

04/15/2019 By Heather Saba

Best of Sarasota

Get Out Your Ruby Red for Our Best of Sarasota Party and 40th Anniversary Celebration

04/15/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate

RE/MAX Names Top Commercial Real Estate Agents in 2018

2:45pm By Staff

Home View

What $335,000, $730,000 and $7.4 Million Will Buy You in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Groundbreaking

EPOCH, a New Condo Building, Breaks Ground in Downtown Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Staff

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Bay Plaza

04/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

New Hires

Selma Göker Wilson Joins Schimberg Group as Project Manager

04/30/2019 By Staff

Top Sale

A Longboat Key Mansion in Regents Court Sells for $7.5 Million

04/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Awards

Sarasota Chamber’s Leadership Program to Honor Outstanding Leaders at Awards Luncheon

3:32pm By Staff

Awards

USF Sarasota-Manatee Wins CareerSource Suncoast Workforce Innovation Education Partner of the Year Award

2:56pm By Staff

Star Power

Charlie Barnett, Star of Netflix’s Russian Doll, Launched His Career in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

I Like Bikes

Meet the Man Responsible for Those Decorated Bikes All Over Downtown

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Rankings

Verizon Ranks Sarasota No. 2 on List of Best Small Cities to Start a Business

05/02/2019 By Staff

Reports

PGT Innovations Reports 2019 First Quarter Results

05/02/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Gear Up!

Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Happy Trails

The Ultimate Guide to Biking in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Take Flight

Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ

04/04/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Admiral Travel’s Ryan Hilton Named Top 'Travel Specialist' by Condé Nast Traveler

04/02/2019 By Staff

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Lettuce eat

Trend Report: The Kale Caesar

05/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Cycling

Off The Handle Cycling Studio Opens in Sarasota

05/01/2019 By Staff

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Flower Child

Myakka Herbalist Debbie Blount Makes a Living From Her Floral and Herb Potions

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Essential Intelligence

Fueled by an Anti-Vaccine Movement, The Measles Virus is Resurging

04/29/2019 By David Hackett

Funding

Sarasota-Based Omeza Raises $5.75 Million in Second Capital Round of Funding

04/24/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe