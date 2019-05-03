Sarasota Chamber’s Leadership Program to Honor Outstanding Leaders at Awards Luncheon

Leadership Sarasota County, a program of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will honor six outstanding leaders at the annual Celebrate Outstanding Leadership Awards on Tuesday, May 7, at 11:30 a.m. at Art Ovation Hotel. This event will honor influential graduates of the Leadership Sarasota County program in three categories: Lifetime of Leadership, Impact In Action and Leadership Sarasota Dedication.

David Lafferty, Leadership Class of 2013, and Eileen Sarris, Leadership Class of 2000, will be honored with the “Leadership Sarasota Dedication” Award.

Charlie Bailey, Leadership Class of 2001, and Rick Hughes, Leadership Class of 1999, will be honored for the “Impact In Action” Award.

Carol Butera, Leadership Class of 1978, and Michele Grimes, Leadership Class of 1990 will be honored with the “Lifetime of Leadership” Award.

These recipients were nominated by fellow Leadership Sarasota County Alumni members.