RE/MAX Names Top Commercial Real Estate Agents in 2018

Stan Rutstein, Erick Shumway, Ivan Gould, Russell Tilton Image: Courtesy Photo

The RE/MAX real estate network has named its top commercial agents for 2018.

Among the top commercial individual realtors, Stan Rutstein of Bradenton's office of RE/MAX Alliance Group ranked No. 1 in Florida, No. 8 nationally and No. 18 worldwide. Russell Tilton, also in the Bradenton office, ranked No. 17 in the Florida region.

The Erick Shumway Group in RE/MAX Alliance Group's Sarasota office ranked No. 2 in the Florida Region, No. 6 nationally and No. 13 worldwide. The Sarasota office's Ivan Gould team ranked No. 9 in Florida, No. 43 nationally and No. 84 worldwide.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the No. 1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the No. 15 RE/MAX franchise in the United States. It is also the No. 1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.