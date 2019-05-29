A Craft Beer Festival, a Brewery 5K and More Top Food and Drink Events

A cocktail at Rudolph's, which is participating in this year's Savor Sarasota Image: Daniel Perales

Thursday, May 30

The best pairing to a beer is the opportunity to run around. Starting at 6:30 p.m. at JDub's Brewing Company & Tap Room, join other lovers of beer in a weekly run that'll bring you back to JDub's for a celebratory beer. You've earned it.

Saturday, June 1, through Friday, June 14

Visit Sarasota's County's annual restaurant promotion period is back! This time, nearly 90 restaurants are participating, throwing together unique multi-course prix fixe menus that go for $16 at lunch and $32 at dinner. Start making resies now.

Sunday, June 2

Hosted by Designing Daughters and Origin Craft Beer + Pizza Café, this is the first annual SRQ Craft Beer Festival. Starting at noon, this festival will feature local beer, vendors and live music. The family-friendly event will also offer free beer samples to anyone 21 years or older, with the chance to enter a raffle for gift cards to several local businesses. Tickets are $10.