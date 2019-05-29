  1. Health & Fitness
  2. Health News & Events

Bionic Sight

A Local Ophthalmologist Uses New Technology to Restore Vision in Patients With Dry Macular Degeneration

Some Southwest Florida senior citizens now see through a tiny telescope implanted into one of their eyes.

By Hannah Wallace 5/29/2019 at 12:02pm

MD is a leading cause of irreversible blindness in people over 60. 

Image: Shutterstock

In the 1970s TV show, “The Six-Million-Dollar Man,” Steve Austin had, among his many super-human implements, a bionic eye with a tiny telescope to enhance his vision. 

Four decades later, science fiction has become science fact in Sarasota. Dr. Marc Levy of the Sarasota Retina Institute (SRI) has been a leading player in a new internationally developed technology that restores vision to patients who are legally blind due to advanced dry macular degeneration, a previously incurable condition. Like Austin, the bionic superhero, some Southwest Florida senior citizens now see through a tiny telescope implanted into one of their eyes.

Nearly 11 million Americans have age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in which the cells of the macula (the light-sensitive “film” of the eye) break down. It affects the center of a person’s vision—whatever they’re trying to look at directly. To replicate the condition, Levy recommends holding your fists about six inches in front of your eyes; your peripheral vision remains, but you can’t see anything straight ahead.

AMD is a leading cause of irreversible blindness in people over 60. About 90 percent of current AMD cases are “dry” degeneration, which has no approved treatment beyond vitamin supplements, including a popular combo called AREDS2, that may in some cases slow the disease’s progress. 

“Prior to 1999 the only thing we could do [for enhancing AMD-damaged vision] was to give people very, very strong magnifying glasses,” says Levy. “They could read, but they had to put the type very, very close to their nose.”

Dry AMD can progress to wet AMD, in which new, brittle blood vessels grow under the retina. While devastating, wet AMD can be treated with injections called anti-VEGF, which can slow the blood vessel growth and possibly reverse the condition back into dry AMD. 

From 2002 to 2004, SRI was one of 28 centers throughout the U.S. to participate in FDA surgical trials for implantable telescope technology (brand name CentraSight) to improve vision and quality of life for people with advanced dry AMD. During that time, Levy performed five surgeries in which a miniaturized Galilean telescope was implanted into one eye of patients with advanced dry macular degeneration in both eyes.

While the telescope provides a precise window of clearer vision straight ahead, the eye without the telescope continues to provide peripheral vision. The brain quickly adapts to blend the two images together. 

The five-year data from that initial study showed that patients on average went from 20/300 vision—legally blind—to about 20/100. Since FDA approval, the procedure is getting close to achieving 20/40 vision in patients who were previously crippled by AMD. In some states, this procedure may get to the point where previously blind patients will be able to drive again (though not Florida, which has driving prohibitions on telescopic lenses). 

Meanwhile, Levy is the study investigator for Florida in a new FDA trial testing the telescope technology for patients who have previously had cataract surgery. In this case, the intraocular lens (which had been implanted after cataract removal) is removed before the telescope is implanted. Patients with intraocular implants had been excluded from the initial trial, but if this next version of the procedure is approved, many more people will be able to benefit from the CentraSight technology. After all, Levy points out, so many people over the age of 60 these days have already had cataract surgery. 

Far from a $6 million solution for a single bionic man, this microscopic telescope has already benefitted hundreds of patients and may soon be available for thousands more. CentraSight is a technological advance that does more than improve vision; it affects a person’s entire health. 

“If you have better vision, you can go out and walk, you get exercise,” Levy says. “You live a happier life.”

Filed under
health
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Sage Brings New Energy to a Historic Downtown Address

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

7:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

One of a Kind

Here's What Makes the Piada, an Italian Street Food, So Special

5:03am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Planning commission

A Craft Beer Festival, a Brewery 5K and More Top Food and Drink Events

05/29/2019 By Giulia Heyward

#PIZZA

Hashtag Pizza, a New Food Truck, Wants to Be Trending Among Your Friends

05/22/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Asolo Rep Serves Up a Satisfying Sweeney Todd

05/05/2019 By Kay Kipling

Best of Sarasota

The Best of Sarasota 2019

05/06/2019

Essential Intelligence

USRowing Nationals Returns to Sarasota

6:21am By Ilene Denton

Mic Check

How Siesta Key's Brandon Gomes Turned an MTV Reality Show Into a Smart Business Move

6:13am By Giulia Heyward

Planning commission

A Craft Beer Festival, a Brewery 5K and More Top Food and Drink Events

05/29/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Rowing

Area Dragon Boat Team Headed to World Championships

05/28/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Gift Guide

Our Fashion Blogger Rounds Up the Best Gifts for Mother's Day

05/06/2019 By Heather Saba

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spa

Infrashape, a Wellness Spa, Opens in South Sarasota

05/16/2019 By Staff

Bag Lady

How BSWANKY, a Line of High-End Handbags, Helps Immigrant Women

05/13/2019 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Architectural Thoroughbred

The Home Where Walter Farley Wrote the Black Stallion Books is Finally For Sale

04/29/2019 By Robert Plunket

Home View

What $335,000, $730,000 and $7.4 Million Will Buy You in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Dig In

Plant Some Seeds at One of Sarasota’s Eight Community Gardens

6:50am By Giulia Heyward

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate

Housing Inventory, Median Sales Prices Continue to Rise in Sarasota-Manatee

05/24/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Martha Marlar and Amy Royall Form Team With Premier Sotheby's International Realty

05/23/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Bright Spot

Florida Power & Light Is Building the World’s Largest Solar-Powered Battery in Manatee County

6:37am By Cooper Levey-Baker

History

Flashback: Sarasota's Sun Debs

6:27am By Kay Kipling

Gardening

Fertilizer Restricted Season Underway in Sarasota County

05/29/2019 By Staff

New Hires

Friendship Centers Selects Chief Development Officer

05/29/2019 By Staff

New Hires

Education Foundation Names New Marketing and Communications Director

05/29/2019 By Staff

Tiger Bay

Sarasota Tiger Bay Club Will Hold Annual Legislative Update on June 6

05/28/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

5:37am By Ilene Denton

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Grand Hotels

Step Back in Time for a Luxurious Stay in America’s Oldest City

05/27/2019 By Susan Burns

Health & Fitness

Health

Sarasota's RPS Diagnostics Merges With California Company

05/29/2019 By Staff

Bionic Sight

A Local Ophthalmologist Uses New Technology to Restore Vision in Patients With Dry Macular Degeneration

05/29/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Just Move

A New Book Highlights the Benefits of Fitness After 50

05/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Safety First

Sarasota County Encourages Water Safety for Children and Families

05/24/2019 By Staff

Skincare

May 26 Is National 'Don't Fry Day'—a Reminder to Take Care of Our Skin

05/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe