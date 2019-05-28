Tiger Bay
Sarasota Tiger Bay Club Will Hold Annual Legislative Update on June 6
The panel of speakers includes state Sen. Joe Gruters, Rep. Newt Newton, Rep. Will Robinson, Rep. Margaret Good and Rep. Tommy Gregory.
The Sarasota Tiger Bay Club will hold its annual legislative update next Tuesday, June 6, from 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. The luncheon will be held at Michael's On East and feature a panel of speakers including state Sen. Joe Gruters, Rep. Newt Newton, Rep. Will Robinson, Rep. Margaret Good and Rep. Tommy Gregory. Attorney Morgan Bentley will moderate; tickets are $27 for members and $32 for nonmembers. Lunch is included.
Upcoming Tiger Bay events will be held on July 11, August 1, September 5, October 3, November 7 and December 5. For more information, visit sarasotatigerbayclub.com.