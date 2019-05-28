  1. News & City Life
Tiger Bay

Sarasota Tiger Bay Club Will Hold Annual Legislative Update on June 6

The panel of speakers includes state Sen. Joe Gruters, Rep. Newt Newton, Rep. Will Robinson, Rep. Margaret Good and Rep. Tommy Gregory.

By Staff 5/28/2019 at 11:20am

Rep. Margaret Good is one of the panelists at the Tiger Bay Club's annual legislative update.

Image: Courtesy Photo

The Sarasota Tiger Bay Club will hold its annual legislative update next Tuesday, June 6, from 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. The luncheon will be held at Michael's On East and feature a panel of speakers including state Sen. Joe Gruters,  Rep. Newt Newton, Rep. Will Robinson, Rep. Margaret Good and Rep. Tommy Gregory. Attorney Morgan Bentley will moderate; tickets are $27 for members and $32 for nonmembers. Lunch is included.

Upcoming Tiger Bay events will be held on July 11, August 1, September 5, October 3, November 7 and December 5. For more information, visit sarasotatigerbayclub.com

Michael's On East

$$$ European, New American 1212 S. East Ave.

This sophisticated destination for contemporary American cuisine is always being influenced by the global-travel passion of founder Michael Klauber. Since 19...

