Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Awards College Scholarships
Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Foundation awarded its 2019 G. Duncan Finlay Health Careers scholarships this month to six outstanding high school students who plan to pursue careers in health care. Each student will receive $10,000 over four years to help offset the cost of college tuition and expenses.
Funded by a Sarasota Memorial Hospital Auxiliary endowment, the scholarships have been provided annually for more than two decades. They are awarded to students after a detailed written application and interview process, in which the students demonstrate a commitment to pursuing a career in the medical field, strong academic performance and financial need.