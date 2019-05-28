Community Foundation of Sarasota County Announces Promotions

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has promoted two team members to leadership roles that help guide its community impact strategy and nonprofit partnerships.

Kirsten Russell Image: Courtesy Photo

Kirsten Russell has been appointed Vice President of Community Impact. Russell has supported and guided the foundation’s two-generation focus on investing in families for the past five years, building relationships across sectors. In this expanded role, she will assess community needs and determine high-impact initiatives to lead foundation programs that improve the quality of life for area residents.

Abigail Oakes has been promoted to Director of Community Impact. Oakes previously served as manager of nonprofit services, leading efforts supporting transparency in charitable giving through The Giving Partner and The Giving Challenge. In addition, Oakes will also refine systems to better serve the foundation’s nonprofit partners.

Abigail Oakes Image: Courtesy Photo

The two new positions also allow for a smooth transition of key responsibilities with the retirement of Patricia Martin, Director of Grants and Scholarships, who will retire effective June 30, 2019, after 12 years with the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Last year, the Community Foundation awarded more than $34.3 million in grants–including $2 million in scholarships–from nearly 1,500 individual funds in diverse fields such as arts and culture, animals and environment, civic engagement, education and human services.

In the last five years, the Community Foundation’s assets have grown by $119 million. Across the foundation’s nearly 40-year history, more than $251 million has been granted in support of strengthening our community.