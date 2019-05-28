Attorney Ben Sorrell Joins Syprett Meshad

Ben Sorrell Image: Courtesy Photo

The law firm of Syprett Meshad has hired attorney Ben Sorrell. Practicing in the areas of real estate, commercial litigation, and personal injury, Sorrell is licensed to practice before all Florida state courts as well as the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida. He is a member of the Young Lawyers Division of the Sarasota County Bar Association.

Prior to joining Syprett Meshad, Attorney Sorrell managed his own law practice, representing clients throughout the Tampa Bay area in commercial and general litigation cases, as well as in real estate litigation. His practice also includes representing homeowners in foreclosure cases and working with parties involved in HOA and condominium association disputes.

In 2017, Sorrell served as a legal fellow for Gulfcoast Legal Services, and throughout 2018 he volunteered weekly at Gulfcoast, providing pro bono legal counsel for under-income and elderly citizens in Sarasota County.

Sorrell earned his J.D. from Stetson University College of Law in 2016. While at Stetson, he was selected to intern with the Honorable Virginia Hernandez-Covington in the Middle District of Florida, and studied with Bruce Jacobs, lead attorney in the instrumental landmark case Gideon v. Wainwright. He received his undergraduate degree in Secondary Social Science Education, cum laude, from the University of South Florida.