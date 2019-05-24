Water Quality Summit Speakers Announced

More than 30 speakers and exhibitors from around Florida are scheduled for Sarasota County's Water Quality Summit on June 5, joining the discussion of how to protect one of our most important resources. The summit will run from 1-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, in the Review High School auditorium at 1 Ram Way, Sarasota.

Speakers include representatives from the Florida legislature, state agencies, Mote Marine Laboratory, University of Florida, Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, Southwest Florida Water Management District, Sarasota County and local municipalities.

The Water Quality Summit is segmented into four sessions, with question and answer periods during each session. Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit with more than 13 exhibitors. Welcome and opening remarks will begin promptly at 1 p.m., followed by these informational sessions:

The Science Behind Water Quality, 1:15 p.m.

A review of red tide, nutrients, landscape practices and wastewater conveyance systems.

What Has Already Been Done to Improve Water Quality, 2:10 p.m.

A look at past, current and future local government and nonprofit projects.

What You Can Do to Improve Water Quality, 3:50 p.m.

Learn about actions businesses, neighborhoods and individuals can take.

State Policy Update, 4:45 p.m.

Discussion of policies, plans and results from the latest Florida legislative session.

Visit with exhibitors and speakers, 5:30 p.m.

Sessions are optional, but registration is required as seating may be limited. To register, for more information about the Water Quality Summit, visit scgov.net/waterqualitysummit or call the Sarasota County Contact Center at (941) 861-5000.