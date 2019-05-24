  1. Health & Fitness
  2. Body & Wellness

Skincare

May 26 Is National 'Don't Fry Day'—a Reminder to Take Care of Our Skin

Sarasota dermatologist Megan Bogart shares her tips for protecting yourself from the sun.

By Hannah Wallace 5/24/2019 at 8:00am

May 26 is national "Don't Fry Day." 

Image: Shutterstock 

In honor of Memorial Day and the official start of swimsuit season, May 26 is national “Don’t Fry Day,” a reminder for all of us on the Suncoast and beyond to take care of our skin.

The easiest way to mitigate that risk is to stay out of the sun. But let’s face it, our local beaches are irresistible temptations for hours of sun exposure, so learn to protect yourself.

Sarasota dermatologist Megan Bogart gave us her three rules:

Avoid the sun during peak hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”

This is the time of day when the damaging UV rays are the strongest. If you want to spend the day at the beach, take this time to grab a bite and hang out in one of the area’s beach pavilions, which include a number of historic and otherwise notable architectural marvels, or in the shady picnic areas under the Australian pines. If you must stay on the sand, invest in a sturdy beach umbrella, tent or other beach shelter.

“Wear sun-protective clothing.”

Covering up can still keep you cool. Consult any beach or boat shop for lightweight-but-effective UV-blocking garments. (Sarasota’s own Tri-Serena clothing was born from the founder’s experience with skin cancer.) And don’t forget your face, neck and ears, which see the sun virtually every day. Get yourself a brimmed hat and make a habit of wearing it.

“Apply sunscreen—it must be an SPF of 30 or higher, have broad-spectrum coverage and be water-resistant.”

And it’s not just enough to buy the right kind of sunscreen, says Bogart. You have to make sure you’re applying enough of it, and doing it correctly. “Sunscreen should be applied at least 15 minutes before sun exposure, because chemically based sunscreens require at least 15—but ideally 30—minutes after application to be absorbed into the skin to be effective.” And don’t skimp: “Most adults need about a tablespoon of sunscreen for their face and a golf ball-size amount for the rest of their body,” she says.

Plus, the latest thinking on environmentally safe sunscreens

Many people have recently raised environmental concerns centering on the potential negative effects of sunscreens on the health of sea life, especially coral reefs. Some doctors have pointed out that these concerns stem from studies done in laboratory conditions, which may over-emphasize those negative effects.

Still, for those concerned about being responsible both environmentally and dermatologically, Bogart says, “There are two types of sunscreen: Chemical sunscreens work like a sponge, absorbing the sun’s rays. Physical sunscreens act like a shield, deflecting them. Sunscreen ingredients enter the water through swimming, plumbing and industrial waste. There’s some evidence that chemical sunscreen ingredients like oxybenzone could have an adverse effect on the environment—specifically, it’s been associated with bleaching of coral reefs in laboratory settings. It’s believed that there are many factors behind the bleaching of the reefs, and more research is still necessary, but that concern has led to the banning of sunscreens with oxybenzone and octinoxate in Hawaii. If you’re concerned about these potential environmental effects, I recommend a physical sunscreen containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as active ingredients.”

Filed under
skincare
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Sage Brings New Energy to a Historic Downtown Address

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

#PIZZA

Hashtag Pizza, a New Food Truck, Wants to Be Trending Among Your Friends

05/22/2019 By Giulia Heyward

WEEKLY PLANNER

St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival, SRQ Margarita Festival and More Local Dining Events

05/22/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Salt Flat Acid Heat

Four Great Flatbreads (And One Great Flatbread Recipe)

05/21/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Get with the program

Here Are All 16 Restaurants Participating in Savor Sarasota for the First Time This Year

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Asolo Rep Serves Up a Satisfying Sweeney Todd

05/05/2019 By Kay Kipling

Best of Sarasota

The Best of Sarasota 2019

05/06/2019

Rowing

Nathan Benderson Park to Host 2020 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Rowing Team Trials

05/24/2019 By Staff

Water, Water Everywhere

Water Quality Summit Speakers Announced

05/24/2019 By Staff

Preview

Sarasota Opera 2019-20 Season Brings Back Some Favorites

05/23/2019 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: May 23-29

05/23/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Gift Guide

Our Fashion Blogger Rounds Up the Best Gifts for Mother's Day

05/06/2019 By Heather Saba

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spa

Infrashape, a Wellness Spa, Opens in South Sarasota

05/16/2019 By Staff

Bag Lady

How BSWANKY, a Line of High-End Handbags, Helps Immigrant Women

05/13/2019 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Architectural Thoroughbred

The Home Where Walter Farley Wrote the Black Stallion Books is Finally For Sale

04/29/2019 By Robert Plunket

Home View

What $335,000, $730,000 and $7.4 Million Will Buy You in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Housing Inventory, Median Sales Prices Continue to Rise in Sarasota-Manatee

05/24/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Martha Marlar and Amy Royall Form Team With Premier Sotheby's International Realty

05/23/2019 By Staff

On the Homefront

John Cannon Homes Introduces The Benchmark Collection; Taylor Morrison Breaks Ground on Skye Ranch

05/23/2019 By Staff

Architecture

I.M. Pei Left His Mark on Sarasota

05/17/2019 By Megan McDonald

News & City Life

Construction

Main Street-Lemon Avenue Intersection to Close for Five Weeks Beginning May 28

05/24/2019 By Staff

Government

Manatee County Commissioners Unanimously Approve Cheri Coryea as County Administrator

05/24/2019 By Staff

Awards

Children’s World Wins Sustainable Business Award

05/24/2019 By Staff

Water, Water Everywhere

Water Quality Summit Speakers Announced

05/24/2019 By Staff

Hurricanes

NOAA Predicts 'Near-Normal' 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season

05/23/2019 By Staff

Memorial Day

Memorial Day Events at Patriot Plaza

05/23/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Nature Watch

A Glimpse Into a Lido Beach Eagle Nest

05/20/2019 By Olivia Letts

Right flight

Take a Gander at This Insane Private Jet

05/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Gear Up!

Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Happy Trails

The Ultimate Guide to Biking in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Take Flight

Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ

04/04/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Health & Fitness

Just Move

A New Book Highlights the Benefits of Fitness After 50

05/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Safety First

Sarasota County Encourages Water Safety for Children and Families

05/24/2019 By Staff

Skincare

May 26 Is National 'Don't Fry Day'—a Reminder to Take Care of Our Skin

05/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Om

The Westin Sarasota Celebrates Global Wellness Day June 8

05/23/2019 By Staff

Health

Florida Department of Health Reports Surge in Hepatitis A Cases

05/22/2019 Photography by Staff

Health

First Watch Recognized as a 'Food Allergy Champion'

05/20/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe