Main Street-Lemon Avenue Intersection to Close for Five Weeks Beginning May 28

The downtown Sarasota farmers market sets up at the corner of Lemon Avenue and Main Street. Image: Christopher Austin

The intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue in downtown Sarasota is expected to close to vehicular traffic beginning May 28 for approximately five weeks, as work begins on the Lemon Avenue streetscape project. The intersection is anticipated to reopen in time for the annual downtown “Boats on the Block” block party on July 5.

A portion of Lemon Avenue from Main Street to just north of State Street will also be closed beginning May 28; it will reopen in the later part of July. Pedestrian access to businesses in the area will be maintained throughout the duration of the project. Directional signage will be installed to redirect traffic during the road closure.

Crews will be installing paver brick on the street and sidewalks along Lemon Avenue between Main Street and Pineapple Avenue, as well as adding new lighting and landscaping. The goal is to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment, similar to Lemon Plaza, just to the north.

A rendering of the improvements at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. Image: Courtesy Photo

Paul Thorpe Jr. Park will also be enhanced with pavers, lighting, landscaping and other amenities as part of the scope of work. All roadways and sidewalks are anticipated to be open in November, with final completion of the project expected by the end of the year.

Additional information and updates on the Lemon Avenue streetscape project can be found here.