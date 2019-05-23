  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: May 23-29

Memorial Day at the Myakka River Blues Festival, Patriotic Pops at CoolToday Park and more.

By Ilene Denton 5/23/2019 at 12:20pm

Snook Haven

Image: Courtesy Photo

Myakka River Blues Festival

May 27

Rustic Snook Haven once again plays host to this all-day Memorial Day fest. Grammy nominated bluesman Bryan Lee headlines a line-up of musicians that includes the Kat Crosby Band, Nitro Bozeman, Ben Prestage and more. Venice Challenger Baseball and Friends of Sarasota County Parks benefit from the event.

Venice Symphony conductor Troy Quinn

Image: Courtesy Venice Symphony

Venice Symphony Patriotic Pops concert at CoolToday Park

May 25

The Atlanta Braves’ nifty new spring training ballpark will ring out to this Memorial Day weekend with a patriotic pops concert, featuring the 70 musicians of the Venice Symphony. A fireworks finale, too.

Image: Shutterstock.com

SRQ Margarita Festival

May 25

Have Gun, Will Travel and Comeback Alice headline this inaugural party on the Van Wezel bayfront lawn, plus a dozen kinds of margarita to sample, food trucks, games and fireworks to end the evening with a bang. 

Big Cat Habitat

Image: Courtesy Big Cat Habitat

Yoga with the Tigers at Big Cat Habitat

May 25

Something new, and a little bit thrilling, at the Big Cat Habitat animal sanctuary: starting Saturday and continuing the fourth Saturday of each month, Erika Cain of Pineapple Yoga Studio will lead yoga classes on the deck surrounding the big cat enclosures. (Downward-facing tiger, anyone?) The fee includes an all-day pass to the animal sanctuary. Advance registration is encouraged. 

The cast of FST's The Marvelous Wonderettes.

Image: Matthew Holler

FST presents The Marvelous Wonderettes

May 29-June 16

Florida Studio Theatre’s summer mainstage season opens with this light, fizzy Off-Broadway show, a musical love letter to the classic pop songs of the ‘50s and ‘60s. The New York Times called it “irresistible” and “effervescent.”

Allen Fitzpatrick and Sally Wingert in Sweeney Todd at the Asolo Rep.

Image: George Byron Griffiths

Sweeney Todd continues at the Asolo Rep

Thru June 1

“Horrific, comic and tragic, this Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler musical is as compelling as ever,” our theater critic says about the acclaimed production of Sweeney Todd now playing at the Asolo Rep. It’s our favorite Sondheim show, too—and this production is just as thrilling as you may have heard. Now playing through June 1. Read the entire review here

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Theater

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

7:30 PM FSU Center for the Performing Arts

The Asolo Rep presents Stephen Sondheim's dark and twisted tale of love, murder and revenge in 19th Century London.

Theater

"The Marvelous Wonderettes"

Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre presents this Off-Broadway hit, a cotton candy-colored musical featuring classic hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s.

Special Events

Yoga with the Tigers at Big Cat Habitat

$40, includes single-day pass to the Big Cat Habitat Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary

Enjoy a yoga session on the deck surrounded by the big cats' habitat enclosure for a close-up, but safe, experience with tigers and other big cats.

Food & Drink

SRQ Margarita Festival

$20 - $100 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The perfect combination of fine tequila and music.

Concerts

Venice Symphony Patriotic Pops

$10-$75 CoolToday Park

Join The Venice Symphony as it partners with Atlanta Braves Spring Training to bring you an outdoor pops concert and fireworks at CoolToday Park.

Concerts

Myakka River Blues Festival 2019

$15 in advance; $25 at the door Snook Haven

Featuring Bryan Lee, Ghost Mountain Revival Band, Ben Prestige and more.

Eat & Drink

Review

Sage Brings New Energy to a Historic Downtown Address

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

#PIZZA

Hashtag Pizza, a New Food Truck, Wants to Be Trending Among Your Friends

05/22/2019 By Giulia Heyward

WEEKLY PLANNER

St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival, SRQ Margarita Festival and More Local Dining Events

05/22/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Salt Flat Acid Heat

Four Great Flatbreads (And One Great Flatbread Recipe)

05/21/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Get with the program

Here Are All 16 Restaurants Participating in Savor Sarasota for the First Time This Year

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Asolo Rep Serves Up a Satisfying Sweeney Todd

05/05/2019 By Kay Kipling

Best of Sarasota

The Best of Sarasota 2019

05/06/2019

Preview

Sarasota Opera 2019-20 Season Brings Back Some Favorites

12:55pm By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: May 23-29

12:20pm By Ilene Denton

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Juicy trouble

Season Three of Claws Starts June 9

05/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Gift Guide

Our Fashion Blogger Rounds Up the Best Gifts for Mother's Day

05/06/2019 By Heather Saba

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spa

Infrashape, a Wellness Spa, Opens in South Sarasota

05/16/2019 By Staff

Bag Lady

How BSWANKY, a Line of High-End Handbags, Helps Immigrant Women

05/13/2019 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Architectural Thoroughbred

The Home Where Walter Farley Wrote the Black Stallion Books is Finally For Sale

04/29/2019 By Robert Plunket

Home View

What $335,000, $730,000 and $7.4 Million Will Buy You in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Martha Marlar and Amy Royall Form Team With Premier Sotheby's International Realty

11:55am By Staff

On the Homefront

John Cannon Homes Introduces The Benchmark Collection; Taylor Morrison Breaks Ground on Skye Ranch

9:57am By Staff

Architecture

I.M. Pei Left His Mark on Sarasota

05/17/2019 By Megan McDonald

Real Estate

Lakewood Ranch Announces Four New Waterside Place Tenants

05/16/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Hurricanes

NOAA Predicts 'Near-Normal' 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season

12:47pm By Staff

Memorial Day

Memorial Day Events at Patriot Plaza

12:09pm By Staff

Advertising

District ADDY Winners Announced

9:26am By Staff

Stocks

PGTI Authorizes $30 Million Stock Repurchase Program

8:58am By Staff

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Traffic

Road Work at Orange Avenue-Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way Intersection Begins May 28

05/22/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Nature Watch

A Glimpse Into a Lido Beach Eagle Nest

05/20/2019 By Olivia Letts

Right flight

Take a Gander at This Insane Private Jet

05/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Gear Up!

Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Happy Trails

The Ultimate Guide to Biking in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Take Flight

Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ

04/04/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Health & Fitness

Om

The Westin Sarasota Celebrates Global Wellness Day June 8

9:08am By Staff

Health

Florida Department of Health Reports Surge in Hepatitis A Cases

05/22/2019 Photography by Staff

Health

First Watch Recognized as a 'Food Allergy Champion'

05/20/2019 By Staff

Weekly Planner

A Blue Crab Festival, Morton's 50th Anniversary Party and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

05/15/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Healthcare

Local Hospitals Receive 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades

05/15/2019 By Staff

Health

Florida Department of Health Promotes Heart Health with Free Program in Newtown

05/14/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe