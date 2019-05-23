Your Top 6 Things to Do: May 23-29

Snook Haven Image: Courtesy Photo

May 27

Rustic Snook Haven once again plays host to this all-day Memorial Day fest. Grammy nominated bluesman Bryan Lee headlines a line-up of musicians that includes the Kat Crosby Band, Nitro Bozeman, Ben Prestage and more. Venice Challenger Baseball and Friends of Sarasota County Parks benefit from the event.

Venice Symphony conductor Troy Quinn Image: Courtesy Venice Symphony

May 25

The Atlanta Braves’ nifty new spring training ballpark will ring out to this Memorial Day weekend with a patriotic pops concert, featuring the 70 musicians of the Venice Symphony. A fireworks finale, too.

May 25

Have Gun, Will Travel and Comeback Alice headline this inaugural party on the Van Wezel bayfront lawn, plus a dozen kinds of margarita to sample, food trucks, games and fireworks to end the evening with a bang.

Big Cat Habitat Image: Courtesy Big Cat Habitat

May 25

Something new, and a little bit thrilling, at the Big Cat Habitat animal sanctuary: starting Saturday and continuing the fourth Saturday of each month, Erika Cain of Pineapple Yoga Studio will lead yoga classes on the deck surrounding the big cat enclosures. (Downward-facing tiger, anyone?) The fee includes an all-day pass to the animal sanctuary. Advance registration is encouraged.

The cast of FST's The Marvelous Wonderettes. Image: Matthew Holler

May 29-June 16

Florida Studio Theatre’s summer mainstage season opens with this light, fizzy Off-Broadway show, a musical love letter to the classic pop songs of the ‘50s and ‘60s. The New York Times called it “irresistible” and “effervescent.”

Allen Fitzpatrick and Sally Wingert in Sweeney Todd at the Asolo Rep. Image: George Byron Griffiths

Thru June 1

“Horrific, comic and tragic, this Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler musical is as compelling as ever,” our theater critic says about the acclaimed production of Sweeney Todd now playing at the Asolo Rep. It’s our favorite Sondheim show, too—and this production is just as thrilling as you may have heard. Now playing through June 1. Read the entire review here.