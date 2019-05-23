Weekend Planner
Your Top 6 Things to Do: May 23-29
Memorial Day at the Myakka River Blues Festival, Patriotic Pops at CoolToday Park and more.
Myakka River Blues Festival
May 27
Rustic Snook Haven once again plays host to this all-day Memorial Day fest. Grammy nominated bluesman Bryan Lee headlines a line-up of musicians that includes the Kat Crosby Band, Nitro Bozeman, Ben Prestage and more. Venice Challenger Baseball and Friends of Sarasota County Parks benefit from the event.
Venice Symphony Patriotic Pops concert at CoolToday Park
May 25
The Atlanta Braves’ nifty new spring training ballpark will ring out to this Memorial Day weekend with a patriotic pops concert, featuring the 70 musicians of the Venice Symphony. A fireworks finale, too.
SRQ Margarita Festival
May 25
Have Gun, Will Travel and Comeback Alice headline this inaugural party on the Van Wezel bayfront lawn, plus a dozen kinds of margarita to sample, food trucks, games and fireworks to end the evening with a bang.
Yoga with the Tigers at Big Cat Habitat
May 25
Something new, and a little bit thrilling, at the Big Cat Habitat animal sanctuary: starting Saturday and continuing the fourth Saturday of each month, Erika Cain of Pineapple Yoga Studio will lead yoga classes on the deck surrounding the big cat enclosures. (Downward-facing tiger, anyone?) The fee includes an all-day pass to the animal sanctuary. Advance registration is encouraged.
FST presents The Marvelous Wonderettes
May 29-June 16
Florida Studio Theatre’s summer mainstage season opens with this light, fizzy Off-Broadway show, a musical love letter to the classic pop songs of the ‘50s and ‘60s. The New York Times called it “irresistible” and “effervescent.”
Sweeney Todd continues at the Asolo Rep
Thru June 1
“Horrific, comic and tragic, this Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler musical is as compelling as ever,” our theater critic says about the acclaimed production of Sweeney Todd now playing at the Asolo Rep. It’s our favorite Sondheim show, too—and this production is just as thrilling as you may have heard. Now playing through June 1. Read the entire review here.
