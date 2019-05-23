NOAA Predicts 'Near-Normal' 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration (NOAA)’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting a near-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year. The outlook forecasts a 40 percent chance of a near-normal season, a 30 percent chance of an above-normal season and a 30 percent chance of a below-normal season. Season outlooks are based on extensive monitoring, analysis, research activities, a suite of statistical prediction tools and dynamical models.

NOAA predicts a likely range of nine to 15 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher, of which four to eight could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including two to four major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5, with winds of 111 mph or higher). An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center will update the 2019 outlook in August, just prior to the historical peak of the season.