Memorial Day Events at Patriot Plaza

Patriot Plaza Image: Amanda Mueller Photography

Patriot Plaza, a 2,800-seat ceremonial amphitheater at Sarasota National Cemetery in Florida, will host several Memorial Day events over the weekend, including a remembrance program and a moment of silence.

Patriot Plaza commissioned art that honors veterans, inspires patriotism, and embraces freedom. The space is a place of peace and reflection and exists for the community to honor veterans through ceremonies and events. Patriot Plaza was dedicated and donated to the National Cemetery Administration on June 28, 2014, in front of community members and dignitaries.

Saturday, May 25

Memorial Day Remembrance Program

10 a.m.

Monday, May 27

Patriot Plaza Guides Guides Available

10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Moment of Silence

3 p.m.