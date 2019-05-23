Martha Marlar and Amy Royall Form Team With Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Martha Marlar and Amy Royall Image: Courtesy Photo

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the partnership of sales associates Martha Marlar and Amy Royall. Specializing in waterfront and fine homes in the Manatee River region, they will be based out of the company’s downtown Sarasota office, located at 50 Central Ave., Suite 110.

Marlar has been an award-winning realtor and consistent top-producer since 1992. Named a Five Star Real Estate Agent: Best in Client Satisfaction by Sarasota Magazine for 12 consecutive years, she is a licensed broker and certified luxury home marketing specialist. She has received numerous accolades for her customer service, work ethic and commitment to the Sotheby’s International Realty brand.

A fifth-generation Manatee County native, Royall has been aligned with a top-producing team on Longboat Key for the past three years. Her deep roots and area knowledge have allowed her to cultivate a loyal customer base. Prior to her real estate career, she earned a reputation for dedicated, caring service as an owner and operator of a private practice in the medical field for more than 20 years.