Advertising
District ADDY Winners Announced
District winners go on to compete in the national American Advertising Awards.
AdFed Suncoast invites the public to celebrate the winners of the District ADDY awards, which honor the best local advertising campaigns. A reception will be held at CineBistro Siesta Key's private dining room, with an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, a presentation of certificates and an audiovisual display. District winners go on to compete in the national American Advertising Awards.
This year's winning local agencies include Miles, Studio BC/C, Grapevine Communications, MagnifyGood, Absher Design Group, Celsius Marketing | Interactive, Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Realize Bradenton, pearl brands, Spiro & Associates, Ringling College Design Center, Ringling College students and AdFed Suncoast.
To see the winners' work, click here.