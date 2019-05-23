  1. News & City Life
District ADDY Winners Announced

District winners go on to compete in the national American Advertising Awards.

By Staff 5/23/2019 at 9:26am

Image: Shutterstock

AdFed Suncoast invites the public to celebrate the winners of the District ADDY awards, which honor the best local advertising campaigns. A reception will be held at CineBistro Siesta Key's private dining room, with an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, a presentation of certificates and  an audiovisual display. District winners go on to compete in the national American Advertising Awards.

This year's winning local agencies include Miles, Studio BC/C, Grapevine Communications, MagnifyGood, Absher Design Group, Celsius Marketing | Interactive, Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Realize Bradenton, pearl brands, Spiro & Associates, Ringling College Design Center, Ringling College students and AdFed Suncoast.

To see the winners' work, click here

