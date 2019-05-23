John Cannon Homes Introduces The Benchmark Collection; Taylor Morrison Breaks Ground on Skye Ranch

The Monterey model Image: Courtesy John Cannon Homes

John Cannon Homes has introduced its Benchmark Collection of Homes with the opening of The Monterey model, located at Rosedale Links in Lakewood Ranch. The Benchmark Collection features three open-concept floor plans: The Monterey, The Carmel and The Santa Barbara. They range from 2,235 to 2,720 square feet, each with flex plan options and each offering three architectural styles of elevations, starting from the mid $500,000s not including homesite.

Taylor Morrison recently broke ground on Skye Ranch in Sarasota. The homebuilder will bring two new neighborhoods, Esplanade at Skye Ranch and Cassia at Skye Ranch to the 850-acre development. Skye Ranch, located on the south side of Clark Road approximately three miles east of I-75, will offer single-family and multifamily homes along with an array of planned amenities.