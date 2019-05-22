Road Work at Orange Avenue-Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way Intersection Begins May 28

Construction at the intersection of North Orange Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way begins May 28. Image: Shutterstock

The intersection at North Orange Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in north Sarasota will be partially closed to traffic beginning Tuesday, May 28, as crews begin work on a water main replacement project. Variable message boards and signage will be in place to alert motorists of the construction and associated detours. Construction of the utilities in the intersection is expected to take approximately six weeks.

Some Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) bus stops along Orange Avenue between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 19th Street will be impacted while work is being completed.

The project is part of the City’s ongoing water main replacement program to enhance the reliability and safety of the system. Additional pipe installation work is expected to be done along that portion of Orange Avenue in late summer/early fall.

For more information on the project, contact capital projects engineer Tony Centurione at (941) 316-8490. For additional information on SCAT routes, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at (941) 861-5000.