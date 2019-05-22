St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival, SRQ Margarita Festival and More Local Dining Events

Bottoms up at the Sarasota Margarita Festival. Image: Shutterstock

Thursday, May 23

Southern Steer Butcher is back with another meal prep workshop. Students will assemble 10 ready-to-reheat meals, like cilantro-lime chicken tacos and coffee-braised pork, making enough to feed 4-5 people. $139; register online here.

Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26

Celebrate Memorial Day all weekend long at the third annual St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival. The fun kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday with live music and plenty of delicious seafood, as well as arts and crafts, gourmet food items and specialty products, and runs from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is hosted by the Humane Society of Sarasota County, and general admission is free. Parking and directions can be found here.

Saturday, May 25

Live music + food trucks + tequila? Yes, please. Starting at 2 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, this year's SRQ Margarita Festival is an age 21-plus event dedicated to showcasing more than 12 types of margaritas, as well as local bands and food trucks. General admission, sampler and VIP tickets are all available for purchase here.

Sunday, May 26

End Memorial Day weekend with this pub crawl. Starting at 9 p.m., Siesta Key favorites such as Daiquiri Deck, Siesta Key Oyster Bar, Gilligan's Island Bar and 3.14 Pi Craft Beer and Spirits will be open until 2 a.m.; each spot is offering up $4 aluminum bottles until it closes.