Lakewood Ranch Community Fund Accepting Grant Applications

The Lakewood Ranch Community Fund is currently accepting applications for funding from nonprofit organizations serving Lakewood Ranch and east Manatee and Sarasota counties. Since 2000, this component fund of Manatee Community Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in grants to improve the quality of life of people and animals.

Nonprofit applicants should have an updated, “reviewed by your community foundation” profile on The GivingPartner. The Lakewood Ranch Community Fund grants committee will consider requests for needs and opportunities impacting the areas of arts and humanities, community development, education, environment, health and human services.

Visit www.lwrfund.org to download the grant application. The deadline to apply is July 1, 2019 at 5 p.m.