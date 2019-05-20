Tax-Free Holiday on Hurricane Supplies Runs May 31-June 6

Hurricane Irma in 2017 Image: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

Gov. Ron DeSantis last week signed a tax package that includes a weeklong sales tax holiday on hurricane supplies. The exemption runs from May 31-June 6, overlapping with the official beginning of hurricane season on June 1. On May 23, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will release its outlook for this year's season, which runs through Oct. 31. Most Atlantic hurricanes form in August, September or October; however, there is currently a disturbance in the Atlantic that the National Hurricane Service predicts will become a tropical storm.

The weeklong "holiday" on sales taxes on hurricane supplies includes batteries, lights, radios, tarps, ground anchoring systems, portable generators, fuel tanks, storage coolers and reusable ice. Price restrictions apply; for more information, click here.