New 'Fresh-Casual' Restaurant Coming to Downtown Sarasota

A SoFresh bowl Image: Courtesy Tyler Berlingeri

The Tampa-based "fresh-casual" restaurant SoFresh is expanding into downtown Sarasota, with plans to open a new location at 1455 Second St., Sarasota, next month. The eatery offers wraps ($6.99) and bowls ($8.99) stocked with greens, quinoa, rice, zucchini noodles and cauliflower, with a range of vegetables, proteins, sauces and dressings to seal the deal. Like many new Sarasota restaurants (or Sarasota restaurants rethinking what they do), SoFresh can accommodate a number of diets, from vegan and vegetarian to gluten-free and beyond.

The new location will be SoFresh's sixth, following openings in Tampa and Lakewood Ranch. New locations are planned for St. Petersburg and Pittsburgh, as well.