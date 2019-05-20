Florida Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.4 Percent

Florida’s unemployment rate dropped slightly from March to April, from 3.5 percent to 3.4 percent, according to the state's Department of Economic Opportunity, which released updated numbers last week. The new numbers keep Florida below the national unemployment rate of 3.6 percent; out of the state's 10.3 million labor force, 357,000 Floridians are jobless.

Over the past year, the state has gained 206,100 jobs, an increase of 2.4 percent—well above national numbers at 1.8 percent. With the exception of September 2017, Florida’s job growth rate has exceeded the nation’s since April 2012.