New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

Detwiler's Farm Market is plotting a new south Sarasota location, the beloved grocery store chain's fifth. The new store will be located at 2881 Clark Road, Sarasota. Detwiler's started as a roadside produce stand in 2002 before opening as a brick-and-mortar retail destination in east Sarasota, in Venice, on University Parkways and, most recently, in Palmetto. Detwiler's has developed a strong regional fan base thanks to its excellent affordable produce.

"We're all excited," said Detwiler's founder Henry Detwiler in a video announcing the news. "Another big store. A lot of work for us. We just want to bring you the freshest, the best, for less."