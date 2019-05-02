  1. Home & Real Estate
What $335,000, $730,000 and $7.4 Million Will Buy You in Sarasota

In the market for a new home? We've got options.

By Ilene Denton 5/2/2019 at 10:53pm Published in the May 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Image: Courtesy Photo

$334,774

10320 Highland Park Place, Palmetto

The Arezzo is a 1,926-square-foot, single-family villa home with three bedrooms, two baths, a den and two-car garage in the resort-lifestyle community of Esplanade at Artisan Lakes. Taylor Morrison, (866) 495-6006

Image: Courtesy Photo

$730,000

7811 Allen Robertson Place, Sarasota

This three-bedroom home is set on a lake with golf course views at Laurel Oak Estates and Country Club. The dining room boasts a hand-blocked scenic wall mural made by Jean Zuber & Co., valued at $50,000. It’s similar to the one Jackie Kennedy installed in the White House in 1961. Corbett S. Donovan, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, (941) 232-5672

Image: Courtesy Photo

$7.4 million

2016 Casey Key Road, Nokomis

With its Italian architecture and loads of luxury amenities, Casa Al Mar is set on 1.29 Gulf-to-bay acres on tranquil Casey Key. There are six bedrooms and seven baths in just over 7,500 square feet of living space. Deborah Beacham, Michael Saunders & Company, (941) 376-2688

