Water Quality Summit Will Be Held June 5

On June 5, the Sarasota County Water Quality Summit will bring together local, regional and state experts to discuss water quality issues. Free and open to the public, the summit will be held 1-6:30 p.m. June 5 (Wednesday) in the auditorium at Riverview High School, 1 Ram Way in Sarasota.

The goal of the summit is to enhance community understanding about local and state efforts to address water quality issues. The summit will focus on the science of water quality, current programs and policies of Sarasota County and others locally, and additional action opportunities for individuals, businesses and local governments.

The event is free, but seating is limited and registration is required. Click here to reserve your spot and for more information.