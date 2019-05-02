EPOCH, a New Condo Building, Breaks Ground in Downtown Sarasota

Stefany Roth, Igor Reyes, Patrick Busteed, Patrick DiPinto, David Hargreaves, Michelle Young, David Young and Krystyna Sznurkowski break ground on EPOCH. Image: Courtesy Photo

Seaward Development broke ground on EPOCH, a boutique condominium community of 23 residences located between South Palm and Gulfstream avenues in downtown Sarasota. Seaward Development principals Patrick DiPinto and David Hargreaves held an official groundbreaking ceremony with future homeowners, area stakeholders, the architectural team and executives from Gilbane Construction. EPOCH residences range from 3,680 square feet to 5,650 square feet, and are priced from $3.3 million to $8.5 million.

The design of the 18-story luxury community was created by Nichols, Brosch, Wurst & Wolfe of Coral Gables. EPOCH residences feature walls of glass, deep terraces, oversized great rooms, open kitchens, bedroom suites, on-floor storage and unobstructed bay views. Building amenities include 24/7 concierge service, two levels of garage parking, a selection of private garages, a rooftop terrace, a guest suite, fitness center with massage suite, social room for entertaining that opens to the pool terrace and 70-foot lap pool, a bar/grill area for entertaining, cabanas and gathering spaces with fire tables. Approximately 40 percent of the building under contract.